ODI Run-Out XI

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 841 // 05 Aug 2018, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Three of India's cricketing legends

The worst way for any batsman to get out in cricket is run-out. Running between the wickets is one of the key aspects of the game and not every batsman is good at it.

Good running between the wickets helps to rotate the strike, steal singles, and keep the scoreboard ticking. Even some of the greatest cricketers of all-time have struggled when it comes to running. Run-outs tend to have a great impact on the game and we have witnessed it on quite a few occasions in the past.

Players like Alan Border, Steve Waugh, Javed Miandad, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ian Healy, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Hansie Cronje, and David Boon are some of the poor runners between the wickets in cricket and have found themselves run-out on numerous occasions in One Day Internationals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the ODI Run-Out XI - a fantasy XI of players who are poor runners between the wickets.

#1 Marvan Atapattu

Cricket - ODI, Australia v Sri Lanka

Marvan Atapattu is one of the finest Sri Lankan cricketers of all-time. The former Sri Lanka captain played 268 One Day Internationals for Sri Lanka and scored 8529 runs. Atapattu has been run-out on 41 occasions in his ODI career, which is 15.83% of his overall dismissals. Though he was not a poor runner between the wickets, the fact that he played with some of the slowest runners like Ranatunga and Aravinda de Silva led to this poor statistic.

#2 Mark Waugh

The former Australian player was one of the most sublime opening batsmen in ODI cricket for more than a decade. Mark Waugh played 244 ODI games for Australia and scored 8500 runs, which included 18 hundreds and 50 fifties. However, Waugh struggled a lot when it came to running between the wickets. He was run out on 32 occasions in this format, which is the 8th highest ever. 13.56% of his dismissals were run-outs.

1 / 5 NEXT