Odisha T20 2023, Assam vs Odisha B, Match 11: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is set to host an exciting clash between Assam and Odisha B in the 11th match of the Odisha T20 2023 on Wednesday, September 20. This match marks both teams' final group stage game, making it a crucial encounter.

Assam have been the standout team in Group B, boasting an impeccable record with wins in both matches. They have exhibited dominance in both of their previous outings.

Assam displayed their batting prowess in their tournament opener against Chhattisgarh CC by successfully chasing a target of 168 runs with seven wickets in hand. Pradyaun Saikia and Sumit Ghadigaonkar played pivotal roles, notching up half-centuries and sharing a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

Assam's second game showcased their bowling dominance as they limited Kerala to a mere total of 92 runs. Mukhtar Hussain emerged as the standout performer with the ball, claiming four wickets for just 28 runs in his four overs.

The opening pair of Rishav Das and Pradyaun Saikia contributed 34 runs in five overs before rain interrupted the match. Assam secured a 15-run victory through the D/L method despite the weather interruption.

Odisha B's performance in the tournament has been a mix of highs and lows, as reflected in their current position of third place in the points table. Their campaign began on a disappointing note against Kerala when they posted a total of 151 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Kerala, however, easily chased down this target, accomplishing the victory with nine wickets to spare in just 15.3 overs.

Odisha B bounced back in their subsequent game against Chhattisgarh. Winning the toss and electing to bowl, they managed to restrict Chhattisgarh to 133 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 18 overs before rain interrupted play.

Despite losing two early wickets in the chase, Odisha B showed determination and scored 46 runs in a mere 3.4 overs, clinching an eight-wicket victory via the D/L method. Jayanta Behera's exceptional performance, where he claimed three wickets for 18 runs in four overs, earned him the Player of the Match award.

Assam vs Odisha B Match Details

Match: Assam vs Odisha B, Match 11

Date and Time: September 20, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Assam vs Odisha B Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is expected to remain balanced in this game. Looking at recent performances, the average first innings score in the last five games in this tournament has been around 138.

The trend in recent matches indicates that the teams bowling first have enjoyed significant success. This suggests that the pitch may provide some early assistance to the bowlers, potentially making it a favorable decision for the team winning the toss to chase down the score.

Assam vs Odisha B Weather Forecast

The weather conditions in Cuttack for this match appear to be a bit unpredictable and could add an element of uncertainty to the proceedings. It's expected that the skies may remain cloudy throughout the match.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of thunderstorms during the initial part of the game. It's anticipated that the mercury will hover around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Assam vs Odisha B Probable XIs

Assam

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pradyaun Saikia, Sibsankar Roy, Vishal Roy, Rishav Das, Pallav Das, Riyan Parag (c), Akash Sengupta, Saurav Dey, Rahul Singh, Mukhtar Hussain

Odisha B

Aasirwad Swain, Prabin Luha (wk), Rakesh Pattanaik. Harshit Rathod, Debabrata Pradhan, Shantanu Mishra, Govinda Poddar (c), Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Pradeep Pradhan, Anurag Sarangi

Assam vs Odisha B Match Prediction

Assam have displayed a commanding performance with both bat and ball in their opening two games of the tournament, establishing themselves as a formidable side. Odisha B managed to secure a win in their previous game, showing resilience and determination. However, facing Assam, who have been dominant so far, presents a formidable challenge.

Prediction: Assam to win the match.

Assam vs Odisha B Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode