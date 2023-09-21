Odisha T20 2023, Hyderabad vs Assam, Semi-Final 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad will take on Assam in the second semi-final game of the Odisha T20 2023 on Thursday, September 21, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Hyderabad won two out of three games in Group A to finish in second place. They didn't lose any games, and one of their matches against Jharkhand ended in a no-result due to rain.

Hyderabad played their last game against Odisha, where they elected to bowl after winning the toss. Odisha could only make 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 15 overs in a rain-affected game. Hyderabad had a great start to their chase and reached the target in just 8.5 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Assam were the only team that remained undefeated in Group B. They finished in the first place with two wins in three matches. Their last game against Odisha was abandoned due to rain.

Assam's second game of the season was against Kerala, which also got affected due to rain. Kerala could only make 92 runs in 19.5 overs, and only two batters made a double-digit score. Assam's openers, Rishav Das and Pradyaun Saikia, scored 34 runs in five overs and helped Assam win the game by 15 runs on the basis of the DLS method.

Hyderabad vs Assam Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Assam, Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: September 21, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Hyderabad vs Assam Pitch Report

The surface at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will likely remain balanced in this game. The average first-innings total in the last five games here has been 149 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bowl and chase the target.

Hyderabad vs Assam Weather Forecast

Anticipate cloudy weather throughout this evening game, with an average temperature hovering around 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to remain high, exceeding 80% throughout the duration of the match.

Hyderabad vs Assam Probable XIs

Hyderabad

Bhavesh Seth (wk), Tanmay Agarwal (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Abhirath Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Anikethreddy, Tanay Thyagarajan, Kartikeya Kak, Rakshann Readi

Assam

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pradyaun Saikia, Sibsankar Roy, Vishal Roy, Rishav Das, Pallav Das, Riyan Parag (c), Akash Sengupta, Saurav Dey, Rahul Singh, Mukhtar Hussain

Hyderabad vs Assam Match Prediction

Both teams maintained unbeaten records in their respective groups and seem determined to continue their dominance. Hyderabad have so far showcased a commanding performance with both the bat and ball this season, establishing themselves as strong contenders for the title.

Prediction: Hyderabad to win the match.

Hyderabad vs Assam Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode