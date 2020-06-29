×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput watching MS Dhoni's biopic surfaces on social media 

  • Sushant Singh Raput is seen watching the climax of the movie and cheering for MS Dhoni.
  • The 34-year-old actor passed away on June 14 in Mumbai.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jun 2020, 21:15 IST
Poster of the film MSD.

Poster of the film MSD.

Prominent Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who captured the imagination of the nation by portraying MS Dhoni on the big screen, passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. The 34-year-old, who was reportedly battling depression, committed suicide at his Bandra residence.

The young actor had delivered many praiseworthy performances in Bollywood, but the one film which skyrocketed him to popularity was the biopic of MS Dhoni titled MS Dhoni the Untold Story.

Sushant played the role of MS Dhoni to perfection and earned many accolades for the same. He spent almost one year with MS Dhoni to learn his mannerisms. One of the best scenes from the movie was its climax, the one in which MS Dhoni hits the winning six against Sri Lanka at Wankhede and India wins the World Cup after 28 long years.

Recently, a video of Sushant watching the climax of the movie has surfaced on social media. The clip starts with the scene playing on a television screen. The camera then focuses on Sushant, who can be seen seated on the couch with a book and a pen in hand, watching the scene. Upon seeing himself in the clip, Sushant makes a hand gesture and calls out ‘Dhoni!’ in cheer.

MS Dhoni on a sabbatical

Recent reports had suggested that MS Dhoni was shocked to hear of Sushant’s death and didn’t speak to his friends or family for a few days. Former India wicketkeeper batsman Kiran More, who trained Sushant for Dhoni’s role, had also expressed his grief over the talented actor's passing.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is yet to provide clarity on his future in the Indian team. Dhoni last played international cricket in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, and has been on a sabbatical since. Dhoni was all set to play in IPL 2020, and also looked in good form in the nets. But the T20 league got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published 29 Jun 2020, 21:15 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 13
CCP *7/1 (0.5 ov)
MRS
LIVE
Mon Repos Stars won the toss and elected to bowl
CCP VS MRS live score
Match 15
SKK 175/3 (20 ov)
VCC *9/0 (1 ov)
LIVE
Vantaa CC need 167 runs in 19.0 remaining overs
SKK VS VCC live score
Match 4 | Today
MTS 106/7 (10 ov)
PSM 79/5 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 27 runs.
MTS VS PSM live score
Match 3 | Today
FDF 146/3 (10 ov)
PSM 152/0 (9.4 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 10 wickets
FDF VS PSM live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
GICB 173/0 (10 ov)
BLS *77/6 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters beat Babonneau Leatherbacks by 96 runs
GICB VS BLS live score
Match 1 | Today
MH 203/6 (20 ov)
WV 205/7 (18.3 ov)
Wellawaya Vipers won by 3 wickets
MH VS WV live score
Match 2 | Today
MTS 89/10 (10 ov)
FDF 92/1 (6.5 ov)
SG Findorff E.V. won by 9 wickets
MTS VS FDF live score
Match 1 | Today
KSV 53/10 (7.5 ov)
PSM 54/5 (8.1 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 wickets
KSV VS PSM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी