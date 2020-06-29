Old video of Sushant Singh Rajput watching MS Dhoni's biopic surfaces on social media

Sushant Singh Raput is seen watching the climax of the movie and cheering for MS Dhoni.

The 34-year-old actor passed away on June 14 in Mumbai.

Poster of the film MSD.

Prominent Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who captured the imagination of the nation by portraying MS Dhoni on the big screen, passed away on June 14 in Mumbai. The 34-year-old, who was reportedly battling depression, committed suicide at his Bandra residence.

The young actor had delivered many praiseworthy performances in Bollywood, but the one film which skyrocketed him to popularity was the biopic of MS Dhoni titled MS Dhoni the Untold Story.

Sushant played the role of MS Dhoni to perfection and earned many accolades for the same. He spent almost one year with MS Dhoni to learn his mannerisms. One of the best scenes from the movie was its climax, the one in which MS Dhoni hits the winning six against Sri Lanka at Wankhede and India wins the World Cup after 28 long years.

Recently, a video of Sushant watching the climax of the movie has surfaced on social media. The clip starts with the scene playing on a television screen. The camera then focuses on Sushant, who can be seen seated on the couch with a book and a pen in hand, watching the scene. Upon seeing himself in the clip, Sushant makes a hand gesture and calls out ‘Dhoni!’ in cheer.

MS Dhoni on a sabbatical

Recent reports had suggested that MS Dhoni was shocked to hear of Sushant’s death and didn’t speak to his friends or family for a few days. Former India wicketkeeper batsman Kiran More, who trained Sushant for Dhoni’s role, had also expressed his grief over the talented actor's passing.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is yet to provide clarity on his future in the Indian team. Dhoni last played international cricket in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, and has been on a sabbatical since. Dhoni was all set to play in IPL 2020, and also looked in good form in the nets. But the T20 league got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.