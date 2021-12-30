Oman D20 2021, Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Darsait Titans will play the Ghubrah Giants in the 21st match of the Oman D20 League on Friday. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this game.

Darsait Titans beat Qurum Thunders comprehensively in their previous game. The Titans knocked over the Thunders for 88 to win by 57 runs. They will look forward to performing in similar fashion in their next clash.

Meanwhile, Ghubrah Giants are coming off a win against Khuwair Warriors in their last game. After electing to field first, the Giants restricted the Warriors to 161-9. In response, they romped home with seven deliveries and six wickets to spare. They will hope to put up a similar performance against the Titans.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 21, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: December 31st 2021, Friday; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1); Oman.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters can hit through the line. The surface is not expected to change as the game progresses.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Friday. So, there might be rain interruptions during the course of the game.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Darsait Titans

Contributions from Khurram Nawaz (47) and Ravindra Karunaratne (48) helped them post 145 runs on the board. Fayyaz Butt and Amanpreet Sirah picked up three wickets apiece to restrict the Thunders to 88.

Probable XI

Chaminda Lakmal, Khurram Nawaz, Khawar Ali (c), Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Nestor Dhamba, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Amapreet Sirah, Imran Mohammed.

Ghubrah Giants

Imran Latif picked up three wickets, while Ghazanfar Iqbal and Aqil Khan chipped in with two apiece as they restricted the Warriors to 161. Contributions from Ghazanfar Iqbal (40) Imran Latif (50*) and Azmat Ullah Qazi (36*) helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Pranav Mehta (c), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Abdullah Faizan, Abid Ali, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Ahmed Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Shehbaz Nasar.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous games, and will look to continue their winning runs. Darsait Titans look a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Darsait Titans to win this game.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

