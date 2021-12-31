Oman D20 2021, Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Qurum Thunders will lock horns against Azaiba XI in the 23rd match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this encounter.

Qurum Thunders suffered a heavy loss against the Darsait Titans in their last game. Batting first, the Titans scored 145 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from the Thunders’ batters as they were cleaned up on 88, losing the game by 57 runs. They need to fire in unison to get back to winning ways.

Azaiba XI also lost to the Amerat Royals in their previous fixture. After electing to bat first, their batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 99 in 19.1 overs. Rain arrived and the target set for the Royals was 68. The top-order batters got them off to a flying start as they chased down the total in 5.2 overs. The Azaiba XI need to be on their toes in their upcoming clash against the Thunders.

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI Match Details:

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI, Match 23, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 31st 2021, Friday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will assist both batters and bowlers. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted on Friday. The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Ganesh Chandrashekhar picked up two wickets and they bowled brilliantly as they restricted the Titans to 145. Shoaib Khan top-scored with 61 but none of the other batters got into double figures as they were bundled out on 88, losing the game by 57 runs.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sandeep Goud, Rana Naeem Anwar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

Azaiba XI

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 88. Hammad Mirza was the lone fighter, top-scoring with 34. The bowlers then failed to defend the total as the Royals chased down the total losing only one wicket.

Probable XI

Mohammed Asghar Safi Shaikh, Akmal Shahzad (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Hammad Mirza, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Waseem Akhtar, Haythim Bahar, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Asif Ali Balushi (c), Imran Muhammed, Sami Al Balushi

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI Match Prediction

Both Qurum Thunders and Azaiba XI have lost their previous fixtures. Batters from both sides have failed to step up and need to contribute in their upcoming clash. The bowlers will look to continue their good work with the ball.

Qurum Thunders have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this encounter.

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jatinder Singh score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far