Oman D20 2021, Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The second match of the Super Four of the Oman D20 League will see Qurum Thunders square off against Darsait Titans at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Monday.

Qurum Thunders finished second with nine points in the points table, winning four of their seven games. In their last game, they beat Bousher Busters convincingly.

After being asked to bat first, the Busters scored 159 runs in their allotted twenty overs. The Thunders then romped home with eight deliveries and seven wickets to spare.

The Darsait Titans, meanwhile, have also won four of their seven games, finishing with eight points to their name. They lost to the Ruwi Rangers in their last match.

Bowling first, the Titans’ bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Rangers for 147. In response, they were bundled out for just 99.

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Match Details

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans, Super Four – Match 2, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: January 3rd 2021, Monday; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) assists both batters and bowlers. Batters can play their strokes freely, as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners could play a key role, as the surface slows down as the game progresses.

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to hover between 21 to 28 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Munis Ansari and Sandeep Goud picked up two wickets apiece as the Busters scored 159 runs in their last game. Kashyap Prajapati (51) and Jatinder Singh (55) led the charge with the bat, helping the team home.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ayaan Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari.

Darsait Titans

Ubaid Ullah and Khawar Ali picked up three and two wickets respectively in their last game as the Rangers were knocked over for 147 in their last game. Nestor Dhamba top-scored with 25, but the team fell short by 48 runs.

Probable XI

Khawar Ali (c), Khurram Nawaz, Chaminda Lakmal, Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Nestor Dhamba, Ubaid Ullah, Imran Mohammed, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Yagnik Pandya.

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans Match Prediction

The Thunders have found the right balance at the right time, and will look to continuing their momentum in the Super Four. The Titans have lost their last league game, so they will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Qurum Thunders look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this game.

Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

