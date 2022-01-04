Oman D20 2021, Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The fourth match of the Super Four of the Oman D20 League will see Qurum Thunders square off against Ghubrah Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday.

In their last game, Qurum Thunders beat Darsait Titans convincingly. After electing to bowl first, they restricted the Titans to 165. They then chased down the total in the 17th over to win by seven wickets.

The Ghubrah Giants, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against the Ruwi Rangers in their last game. The Rangers scored 188 runs in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Giants could muster only 134.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants, Super Four – Match 4, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: January 4th 2021, Tuesday; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. Batters can play their strokes freely, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

There is a high chance of rain on Tuesday. The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Their bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Titans to 165, in their last game. Shoaib Khan scored a fifty (55 off 35 balls), while Ayaan Khan remained unbeaten on 40 to guide the team across the line in the 17th over.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (wk), Hashir Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari, Rana Naeem Anwar.

Ghubrah Giants

Haroon Khan was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets, but they allowed the Rangers to post 188 in their last game. Aqil Khan top-scored with 27, but lack of big partnerships meant they fell short by 54 runs.

Probable XI

Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Shehbaz Nasar, Imran Latif, Haroon Khan, Abid Ali, Sanjaya Ravindra, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Ahmed Khan (c), Malik Khan.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

The Thunders beat the Titans in their last game, whereas the Giants suffered a heavy loss against the Rangers. The Giants need to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Thunders in their upcoming clash.

Qurum Thunders have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to carry that forward by beating the Ghubrah Giants on Tuesday.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this game.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

