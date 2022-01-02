Oman D20 2021, Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Ruwi Rangers will square off against Ghubrah Giants in the 28th match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this last league game of the tournament on Sunday.

Ruwi Rangers are coming off a win against Darsait Titans in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Rangers were bundled out for 147 in the last over. They then knocked out the Titans for 99, and will hope for a similar performance in their last league game.

Ghubrah Giants, meanwhile, beat Amerat Royals in a close-fought contest. Batting first, the Royals posted 180-6. The Giants, in response, chased down the total with three deliveries to spare. They will be high in confidence after that win, and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 28, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: January 2nd 2021, Sunday; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to hover between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Gustav Burger top-scored with 44, but the other batters struggled as the team were knocked over for 147 in their last game. Mohit Patel picked up three wickets, and was well supported by the other bowlers as they cleaned up the Titans for 99.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Khalid Kail, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Imran Ali jr, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel.

Ghubrah Giants

Ghazanfar Iqbal and Akshay Jathar picked up two wickets apiece in their last game, but they failed to prevent the Royals post 180 runs on the board. Iqbal led the charge with the bat, scoring 78, as the Giants romped home with four wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Azmat Ullah Qazi, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Shehbaz Nasar, Haroon Khan, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Moshin Qureshi, Pranav Mehta (c), Pranav Madaan, Aqil Khan, Akshay Jathar.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins in the tournament, and will be riding with confidence. They will hope to end the league stage of the competition on a high.

Ruwi Rangers have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this game.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

