Oman D20 2021, Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Ruwi Rangers will take on Ghubrah Giants in the first match of the Super Four of the Oman D20 League on Monday. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this game.

The Rangers finished atop the points table with 12 points, winning six of their seven games. The Ghubrah Giants, meanwhile, finished fourth, winning four of their seven, and garnering eight points under their belt.

The first game of the Super Four will be a rematch of the last game of the league stage. In that match, after electing to bat first, the Giants were bundled out for 96. The Rangers romped home in the 13th over with six wickets in hand.

It was a cakewalk for the Rangers, and they'll hope to repeat that performance in the Super Four stage of the competition. The Giants, meanwhile, will look to turn the tables around in the Super Four.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants, Super Four – Match 1, Oman D20 League.

Date and Time: January 3rd 2021, Monday, 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, so batters will need to pounce on anything loose. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat on matchday is expected to hover between 21 to 28 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Hassnain Shah starred with the ball in the last game, picking up four wickets, helping knock over the Giants for 96. Khalid Kail top-scored with 37 as they chased down the total in the 13th over.

Probable XI

Zohaib Amanat, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Khalid Kail (wk), Waheed Al Balushi, Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel, Kaleemullah.

Ghubrah Giants

Azmat Ullah Qazi scored a fifty at the top of the order in the last game, but lacked support from the other as they were bundled out for 96. Aqil Khan picked up two wickets, but couldn’t stop the Rangers from winning the game.

Probable XI

Ghazanfar Iqbal, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Abdullah Faizan, Pranav Mehta, Imran Latif, Aqil Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Ahmed Khan (c), Abid Ali, Moshin Qureshi, Malik Khan.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants Match Prediction

The Rangers have been on a roll in the competition so far, whereas the Giants are struggling, and need to be on their toes in the Super Four. Nevertheless, expect a cracking contest to kickstart the Super Four.

Ruwi Rangers have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top in this game on Monday.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this clash.

Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Naseem Khushi to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far