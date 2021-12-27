Oman D20, Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

T20 action will continue in Oman when Amerat Royals lock horns with Bousher Busters in the 15th match of the ongoing Oman D20 on Monday.

Amerat Royals have had a tough start to their campaign, sitting in seventh place in the points table with a single win and two losses from three games. In their first two outings, they endured losses, but bounced back by beating the Darsait Titans by 76 runs in their last game.

Bousher Busters, meanwhile, are sixth in the points table, with one win and one loss from three games, while their other match was abandoned. The Busters are coming off a five-wicket loss to the Ghubrahbrah Giants in their last match.

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Buster Match Details

Match: Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters, Match 15th, Oman D20.

Date and Time: December 27th, 2021, Monday; 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat.

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

It is an ideal surface for high-octane T20 action. While there are plenty of runs available for batters, bowlers can also profit if they land the ball in good areas.

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Buster Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with only a 2% chance of precipitation has been predicted in Al Amarat on Monday. The temperature is likely to remain between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Amerat Royals

In their last game, openers Karan Sonavale and Pratik Athavale scored 42 and 33 runs respectively. Hemal Tandel was the star with the ball, taking four wickets, while Mehran Khan accounted for two wickets.

Probable XI

Karan Sonavale, Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Twinkal Bhandari, Rafiullah M, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq.

Bousher Busters

Ajay Lalcheta, with 45 runs, was the top run-getter for the Busters in their last game. None of their other batters could make a significant contribution. Fawad Ali-I did a decent job with the ball, bagging two wickets.

Probable XI

Ajay Lalcheta, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Abdul Rauf-I, Hammad Ifraq, Asif Khan-III, Sufyan Mehmood, Fawad Ali-I, Bilal Shah, Shubo Pal, Shabnaz Shah, Mehedi Hasan-I.

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

Amerat Royals endured two straight losses, but put up a strong performance in their last fixture. It was a complete performance from the Royals with both bat and ball.

Bousher Busters, meanwhile, lost their last game, courtesy of a batting collapse. They will seek a return to winning ways, but could face a tough task against the Royals, who are high on confidence after winning their last game.

Prediction: Amerat Royals are expected to win this game.

Amerat Royals vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

