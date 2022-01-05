Oman D20, Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants will lock horns in the Super Four match of the Oman D20 tournament on January 5, Wednesday. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will host this contest.

The Darsait Titans ended the league stage with four wins and four defeats, bagging nine valuable points. They secured third spot in the points table and made it to the Super Four stage.

The Khawar Ali-led side require one more big win to make it to the final. However, they need other results to go in their favor as well to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Titans also have a similar record. They won four encounters and lost four, securing fourth spot in the points table in the league stage. The Ahmed Khan-led side are mathematically out of the tournament due to a very poor net run rate in the Super Four stage.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Match Details

Match: Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants, Super Four.

Date and Time: January 5, Wednesday, 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Weather Report

Oman has witnessed very bad weather of late with a lot of rainfall. However, as per the forecast, there will be clear skies during the encounter and we can expect a full contest.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Pitch Report

The wicket has been pretty even for both batters and bowlers. But due to a lot of rain in the past 24 hours, the surface might get dampened and slow bowlers will come into the picture. Batters will have to struggle hard to score runs at a good click. Any score above 160 would be a good total on this strip.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Probable XIs

Darsait Titans

Khawar Ali (c), Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne, Sachin Jagra, Amanpreet Sirah, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah, Nestor Dhamba, Imran Mohammed, Yagnik Pandya.

Ghubrah Giants

Ahmed Khan(c), Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Malik Khan, Sanjay Ravindra, Abid Ali, Shehbaz Nasar, Imran Latif, Haroon Khan.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Prediction

Both Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants have an equal number of wins and losses in the tournament so far. However, the Titans were a bit better on the field in all three departments and they ended up an inch above the Giants in the points table. It will be a neck-to-neck encounter between these two sides.

Prediction: Darsait Titans to win this encounter.

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Online: Fan Code App.

