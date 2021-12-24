Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 11: Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Qurum Thunders are set to take on the Khuwair Warriors in Match 11 of this year's Oman D20 League. This fixture will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

Qurum Thunders beat Amerat Royals in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, the Thunders posted 167 on the board, losing three wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Royals on 127, winning the game by 40 runs. They will be hoping for a similar performance against the Khuwair Warriors in their next clash.

The Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, suffered a loss against Darsait Titans in their previous game. Batting first, the Warriors managed to score 154 in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets. The bowlers then failed to pick regular wickets as the Titans chased down the total with four balls to spare and six wickets in hand. The Warriors need to be on their toes while facing the upbeat Thunders.

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors Match Details:

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors, Match 11, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 25th 2021, Saturday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat but the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Shoaib Khan played a brilliant knock and remained unbeaten on 69 to help his side post 167 on the board. Ganesh Chandrashekhar and Ayaan Khan picked up four and three wickets respectively as they knocked over the Royals on 127, winning the game by 40 runs.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Hashir Dafedar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

Khuwair Warriors

Sean Nowak, lower down the order, played a cameo of 44 off just 18 balls to help his side post 154 on the board. Muzahir Raza did pick up three wickets but a lack of support from the other bowlers resulted in them failing to defend the total.

Probable XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Arjun Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Aamir Kaleem (c), Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Muzahir Raza, Rubel Satter, Sajeed Ahmed

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors Match Prediction

Qurum Thunders defeated Amerat Royals convincingly in their last game and will be high in confidence. The Khuwair Warriors lost to the Darsait Titans in their last game and will be hoping to bounce back in the competition in their next clash.

Qurum Thunders look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders to win this encounter.

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jatinder Singh score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far