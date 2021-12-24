Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 12: Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the 12th match of the Oman D20 League, Amerat Royals square off against Darsait Titans at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Amerat Royals faced Qurum Thunders in their last game and suffered a loss. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers struggled to pick wickets as the Thunders posted 167 on the board, losing only three wickets. The batters then failed to adapt to the conditions and were knocked over on 127, losing the game by 40 runs. They need to be on their toes while facing the Titans in their next fixture.

Darsait Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a win in their last game. They defeated the Khuwair Warriors in a close-fought contest. Batting first, the Khuwair Warriors managed to score 154 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up as they chased down the total with four balls to spare. It was an all-around performance from them and will look to repeat their performance in their upcoming clash.

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans Match Details:

Match: Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans, Match 12, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 25th 2021, Saturday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans Probable XIs

Amerat Royals

The bowlers struggled throughout the innings and only picked up three wickets as the Qurum Thunders scored 167 in their 20 overs. Pratik Athavale scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out on 127, losing the game by 40 runs.

Probable XI

Rafiullah, Twinkal Bhandari (c), Sankata Prasad, Pratik Athavale, Vinayak Shukla, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Adnan Haq, Viren Patel, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan

Darsait Titans

Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Khuwair Warriors on 154. Maqsood then scored a well-composed 58 and was well-supported by Khurram Nawaz (49) as it helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

Probable XI

Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Ravindra Karunaratne, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sachin Jagra, Ubaid Ullah, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Chaminda Lakmal, Amanpreet Sirah, Nalinda Prasad Indika, Yagnik Pandya

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans Match Prediction

Amerat Royals failed to chase down 168 against the Qurum Thunders in their last game. Darsait Titans, on the other hand, defeated Khuwair Warriors in a close-fought contest and will look to repeat their performance on Saturday.

Darsait Titans have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating Amerat Royals on Saturday.

Prediction: Darsait Titans to win this encounter.

Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

