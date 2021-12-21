Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 3: Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Amerat Royals will lock horns with Khuwair Warriors in the third match of the Oman D20 League. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will host this high-octane contest.

Oman Cricket has launched a new T20 tournament which provides a great opportunity for the budding cricketers to showcase their skills. The inaugural edition of the D20 League will kick off on December 21 with the final scheduled to take place on January 5. All games of the competition will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Bilal Khan, who impressed everyone in the T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifiers, will play for Amerat Royals in the inaugural edition of the Oman D20 League.

Mahbub Alam will be leading the Khuwair Warriors side and will be eager to contribute to the team’s success. Both sides will aim to get their campaign underway with a win.

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors Match Details:

Match: Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors, Match 3, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 22nd 2021, Wednesday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) will assist both batters and bowlers from both sides. The new ball will come nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will get some assistance from the surface as the game progresses.

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors Probable XIs

Amerat Royals

Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale, Sahim Hasan, Vinayak Shukla, Waleed Albalushi, Gaurav Kumar, Mehran Khan, Pratik Athavale (wk), Adnan Haq, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedara

Khuwair Warriors

Probable XI

Amir Ali, Azam Ali, Bilal Asim, Sean Nowak, Aamir Kaleem, Afzal Khan, Mahbub Alam (c & wk), Aditya Parag, Aqib Javeed, Sajeed Ahmed, Danish Mohammad

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors Match Prediction

Amerat Royals have got veteran players on their side and it will all come down to using their experience in the upcoming league. Khuwair Warriors have got some promising players in their ranks and will be eager to put their best foot forward.

Amerat Royals look a well-settled unit and are expected to kick off the competition with a win.

Prediction: Amerat Royals to win this encounter.

Amerat Royals vs Khuwair Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Bilal Khan to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 2 votes so far