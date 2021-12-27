Oman D20 League, Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Azaiba XI will take on Bousher Busters in the 15th match of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman (Ministry Turf) will host this encounter.

Azaiba XI faced Ghubrah Giants in their last game and suffered a loss. It was a high-scoring affair. After being asked to bat first, the Azaiba XI posted 181 on the board, losing four wickets.

The bowlers then struggled throughout the innings and failed to pick up wickets as the Giants chased down the total in the 18th over, winning the game by eight wickets. The Azaiba XI need to be on their toes while facing the Bousher Busters in their upcoming game.

Bousher Busters lost to the Amerat Royals in a close-fought contest. The Royals asked the Busters to bat first. The Busters did a fine job of scoring 164 in their 20 overs.

The bowlers then tried hard and even picked up six wickets but failed to hold their nerves as the Royals got across the line with four balls to spare. The Busters will be hoping for a better performance in their next game.

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters Match Details:

Match: Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters, Match 15, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 28, 2021, Tuesday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Al Amerat are expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters Probable XIs

Azaiba XI

On the back of fifties from Akmal Shahzad (77) and Arsalan Bashir (58), they posted 181 on the board against the Ghubrah Giants. The bowlers struggled and failed to pick up wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Mohammed Asghar Safi Shaikh, Akmal Shahzad (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Khalid Rasheed (c), Imran Muhammed, Usman Haider, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Jibran Yousuf, Hammad Mirza

Bousher Busters

Abdul Rauf led the charge with the bat at the top of the order, remaining unbeaten on 78 to help his side post 164 on the board.

Bilal Shah was very good with the ball, picking up two wickets but lacked support from the other bowlers as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Abdul Rauf, Pruthvi Machhi (c), Ajay Lalcheta, Adnan Sulehri, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan, Fawad Ali, Hammad Ifraq (wk), Shahbaz Shah, Bilal Shah, Mehedi Hasan

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their respective previous games and need to be on their toes in their upcoming clash. Bowlers from both sides need to step up and deliver as they have failed to defend totals against their opposition.

Bousher Busters have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bousher Busters to win this encounter.

Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

