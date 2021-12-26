Oman D20 League, Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

As the T20 action unfolds in Oman, Qurum Thunder will take on Ruwi Rangers in the 14th match of Oman D20 on Sunday.

Qurum Thunders have made a decent start in the competition. They sit at the top of the points table with two wins, one loss, and one abandoned game after four matches. They will look to consolidate their position at the top with another victory.

Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, have also started positively. They are 4th in the points table with one win and one abandoned game in two matches. They will be looking to stay unbeaten with their 2nd straight win.

Qurum Thunder vs Ruwi Rangers Match Details

Match: Qurum Thunder vs Ruwi Rangers, Match 14th, Oman D20

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Qurum Thunder vs. Ruwi Rangers Pitch Report

It's a sporting wicket with something in it for everyone. While the surface has enough runs to offer, it might get slower as the game progresses.

Qurum Thunder vs Ruwi Rangers Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with periodic clouds is predicted in Al Amarat on Sunday. While the chance of precipitation is only 1%, the temperature is expected to hover between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Qurum Thunder vs Ruwi Rangers Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders

Qurum Thunders lost their last game to Khuwair Warriors by five wickets. Riding on Jantinder Singh’s brilliant knock of 95 runs, the Thunder posted 182/6 in 20 overs. However, their bowlers had an off day, and the Warriors completed the chase inside 19 overs. Only Ayan Khan and Samay Shrivastava were impressive with the ball, picking up one wicket each.

Probable XI:

Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Ayan Khan, Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Samay Shrivastava, Rana Naeem

Ruwi Rangers

Ruwi Rangers defeated Azaiba XI by six wickets in their last game. Bowling first, the Rangers didn’t allow the opposition to get off the blocks and restricted them to 114/9 in 20 overs. Sanuth Ibrahim clinched three wickets and Waseem Ali returned with two wickets against his name.

Chasing the target, the Rangers’ batting secured the chase without any hiccups inside 15 overs. Khalid Kail top-scored for the Rangers with 42 runs off 36 deliveries.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Sanuth Ibrahim, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi, Muhammad Nadeem, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Imran Ali-I, Rehman Ali, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel-I

Qurum Thunder vs Ruwi Rangers Match Prediction

Qurum Thunders will be rueing the missed opportunities in the last game. However, they have a strong and experienced squad that is capable of bouncing back from a heartbreaking defeat. The Ruwi Rangers produced a magnificent bowling display in their last match as they won the game and upped the intensity against the mighty Thunder.

Prediction: Qurum Thunders are expected to win this fixture.

Qurum Thunder vs Ruwi Rangers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

