Oman D20 League, Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ruwi Rangers faced Azaiba XI in their last game and defeated them comprehensively. After being asked to bowl first, the Rangers’ bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Azaiba XI to 114. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in the 15th over with six wickets in hand. They will be looking to repeat their performance in their next clash against the Warriors.

Khuwair Warriors, meanwhile, beat Qurum Thunders in a high-scoring game. Qurum Thunders posted 182 on the board after Khuwair Warriors skipper Aamir Kaleem elected to bowl first. It was a daunting task ahead of the batters but they were up to the task. They lost five wickets but chased down the total with eight balls to spare.

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Match Details:

Match: Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors, Match 14, Oman D20 League

Date and Time: December 27th 2021, Monday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Probable XIs

Ruwi Rangers

Skipper Mohammad Sanuth starred with the ball, picking up three wickets as he helped them restrict the Azaiba XI to 114. Khalid Kail was his side's top scorer with 42 and support from the other top-order batters helped them chase down the total in the 15th over.

Probable XI

Gustav Burger, Mohammad Sanuth (c), Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Rehman Ali, Imran Ali Jr, Mohit Patel

Khuwair Warriors

Muzahir Raza picked up three wickets but struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Thunders posted 182 on the board. Aamer Kaleem led the charge with the bat, scoring 56 at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Sean Nowak, Rubel Satter, Arjun Dhiman, Afzal Khan, Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their last games. Both sides have chased down totals successfully in their last games and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Ruwi Rangers have a good balance to their side—expect them to come out on top in this clash.

Prediction: Ruwi Rangers to win this encounter.

Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

