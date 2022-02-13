Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Ireland vs Nepal Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Ireland will lock horns with Nepal in the sixth match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022. The game will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Ireland got off to a winning start. They beat Oman in their opening fixture but suffered a loss against the UAE in their next game. It was a close-fought contest.

After electing to bowl first, the Irish bowlers struggled a bit as UAE scored 178 in their 20 overs. The Irish side picked up five wickets in the process.

The top-order batters contributed but a lack of support from the other batters resulted in them scoring only 165, falling short by 13 runs. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Nepal, too, beat Oman in their first game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the UAE in their next clash.

The bowlers struggled to keep a lid on the scoring rate as the UAE posted 192 on the board, losing three wickets.

The Nepalese batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were restricted to 167, losing the game by 25 runs. They will be looking to finish the competition on a high.

Ireland vs Nepal Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs Nepal, 6th Match, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, Monday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Ireland vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is a belter of a track. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

Expect a high-scoring game on Monday.

Ireland vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Ireland vs Nepal Probable XIs

Ireland

Craig Young starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets to help his side restrict the UAE to 178.

Andrew Balbirnie (42), Gareth Delany (40) and Curtis Campher (40) contributed but a lack of support from the lower-order batters resulted in them falling short by 13 runs.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Nepal

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the UAE scored 192 in their 20 overs, losing three wickets. Dipendra Singh Airee top-scored with 41 but a lack of big partnerships meant they only managed to score 167 in their 20 overs.

Probable XI

Gyanendra Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sharad Vesawkar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Jitendra Mukhiya, Shahab Alam, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Kamal Singh Airee

Ireland vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their previous fixtures. Both got off to a winning start to the competition but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. They need to fire in unison to finish the competition on a high.

Ireland look strong on paper and expect them to beat Nepal on Monday.

Prediction: Ireland to win this encounter.

Ireland vs Nepal live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

