Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Ireland vs UAE Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The quadrangular T20I series involving hosts Oman, Ireland, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates is set to begin on Friday (February 11). The opening game of the series will be played between Ireland and the UAE at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Ireland didn’t have a great T20 World Cup as they couldn’t qualify for the Super 12 round. They then faced the United States in a two-match T20I series in December last year which ended 1-1.

The team is not having a great time in the shortest format but they will take confidence from the fact that they defeated West Indies 2-1 only recently in a three-match ODI series. Ireland will be hoping to carry that momentum into this series.

UAE, on the other hand, faced Ireland only in their last T20I series back in October 2021. The two teams faced thrice and the UAE managed to beat Ireland twice then.

As for the recent cricket they’ve played, the UAE defeated Oman in the first two ODIs while the third game was tied.

Those matches were also played at Al Amerat itself and the UAE players will have better knowledge of the conditions compared to Ireland.

Ireland vs UAE Match Details

Match: Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, Match 1

Date & Time: February 11, 2022; 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Ireland vs UAE Weather Report

The skies will be absolutely clear at 10 AM local time in Oman. There is no chance of rain during the match while the temperature will hover around 20-22 degrees Celsius.

Humidity will be around 56% during the action in the middle.

Ireland vs UAE Pitch Report

A lot of cricket has been played at the venue in recent times. But the pitch has held up well and expect it to have something for the seamers and spinners as well.

The team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Ireland vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine

United Arab Emirates

Chirag Suri, Waseem Mohammad, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Muhammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja.

Ireland vs UAE Match Prediction

Ireland have struggled off late and will be unknown to the conditions on offer as well. The UAE have spent more time in Oman and are aware of the conditions and pitch on offer too.

The UAE will be at an advantage when the two teams meet in the tournament opener.

Prediction: UAE to win the Match.

Ireland vs UAE live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

