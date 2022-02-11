Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Oman vs Ireland Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series sees Oman lock horns with Ireland at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Oman suffered a loss to Nepal in their opening game of the competition. After being asked to bat first, the hosts only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets.

The bowlers picked up early wickets but failed to create further in-roads. Nepal chased down the total with three balls to spare. Oman need to be at their absolute best to bounce back in the competition.

Ireland, meanwhile, were scheduled to face the UAE in their opening game but it was postponed. Now they will play their first game of the tournament against Oman on Saturday. The Irish side have some exciting players in their ranks and will be looking to get their campaign underway with a win.

The Irish side caused an upset in the ODI series during their tour of the West Indies last month. They will be riding high with confidence after that series win and will look to perform in a similar way in the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series.

Oman vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Ireland, 3rd Match, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: February 12th 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Oman vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Oman vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and we can expect a full game to be played.

Oman vs Ireland Probable XIs

Oman

Contributions from Zeeshan Maqsood (43*) and Mohammad Nadeem (31) helped them post 135 on the board against Nepal. Kaleemullah picked up two wickets but failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Naseem Khushi (wk), Jatinder Singh, Khurram Nawaz, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie will be leading the Irish side in the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series. They will be eager to win their opening game of the competition.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine

Oman vs Ireland Match Prediction

Oman failed to hold their nerves in their last match and will be low on confidence coming into this game. The Irish side, meanwhile, have the upper hand as they have experienced players on their side.

Prediction: Ireland to win this encounter.

Oman vs Ireland live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode

