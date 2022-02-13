Oman Quadrangular Series 2022: Oman vs UAE Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

In the fifth match of the Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Oman will take on UAE at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

Oman are struggling in the competition, having lost both their games thus far. They suffered a heavy loss against Ireland in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. They were bundled out for 137, with only three batters getting into double figures. Ireland romped home in the 18th over with nine wickets to spare.

UAE, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the competition. They beat Nepal in their opening game before beating Ireland in their next. They scored 178-5 before restricting Ireland to 165. UAE will look to continue their momentum against Oman.

Oman vs UAE Match Details

Match: Oman vs UAE, 5th Match, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022.

Date and Time: February 14 2022, Monday; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. They can play their strokes freely right from the get-go.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover during the day.

Probable XIs

Oman

Shoaib Khan, coming in at three, scored 57, but the other batters failed to contribute much in the last game. Their bowlers failed to make inroads as Ireland won with ease.

Probable XI

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Shoaib Khan.

UAE

Fifties from Vriitya Aravind (50) and Rohan Mustafa (54) helped them put 178-5. Karthik Meiyappan picked up two wickets, helping the team win by 13 runs.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Boota (wk), Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan.

Match Prediction

Oman, who are winless in the tournament, have their task cut out against unbeaten UAE, who look a settled unit. So expect UAE to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: UAE to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Eurosport.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Jatinder Singh to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far