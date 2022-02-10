Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 is scheduled to be held from 11-14 February, 2022.

The T20I tournament features four nations, i.e. hosts Oman, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Ireland, with the latter being the only Test-playing country in the series. The competition will serve as a great preparatory event for these teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers.

The quadrangular series will have a total of six matches in a single round-robin format, with two games being played each day. The team finishing at the top of the points table will be declared the winners.

All matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings

Friday, 11th February

Ireland vs UAE, 11:30 AM

Oman vs Nepal, 3:30 PM

Saturday, 12th February

Nepal vs UAE, 11:30 AM

Oman vs Ireland, 3:30 PM

Sunday, 14th February

Oman vs UAE, 11:30 AM

Ireland vs Nepal, 3:30 PM

Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022: Squads

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (Wk), Suraj Kumar (Wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Wasim Ali

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Pradeep Airee (Wk), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Shahab Alam

United Arab Emirates

Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind (Wk), Ahmed Raza(C), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Zahoor Khan

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (Wk), Neil Rock (Wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Josh Little

Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 Live Stream

Also Read Article Continues below

The Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode website and app.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee