Oman vs Afghanistan A, 1st T20: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan A have been touring Oman for an unofficial limited-overs series. The action now shifts to the shortest format as the five-match T20 series begins on October 17. The first T20 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

Oman and Afghanistan A recently faced each other in a two-match One-Day series. Both games were closely fought contests. Afghanistan A beat Oman by 28 runs and carried forward the winning momentum to win the next game by 15 runs to seal the series by a 2-0 margin.

After electing to bat first in the second One-Day, Afghanistan A posted 272 on the board, thanks to a brilliant hundred from Abdul Malik (117) and fifty from Nasir Jamal (57). Bukkapatnam Siddharth and Samay Shrivastava picked up two wickets each for Oman.

In reply, Oman’s batters got starts but they failed to build a solid partnership. Shoaib Khan scored 88 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got knocked over on 257 in the penultimate over to fall short of the target by 15 runs. Wafadar Momand grabbed three scalps for Afghanistan A to help them clean-sweep the series.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan A, 1st T20, Afghanistan A tour of Oman 2023

Date and Time: October 17 2023, Tuesday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Oman vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) looks to be a balanced track. There will be some initial movement for the pacers with the new ball but there will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they spend some time in the middle and get accustomed to the conditions.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

The temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. Expect it to stay humid throughout the day.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Oman

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Khalid Kail, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Samay Shrivastava, Hemal Tandel

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Zubaid Akbari, Abdul Malik, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Rahmanullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mohammad Tahir, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Zia ur Rehman, Naveed Zadran, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Baqi

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction

Afghanistan A were brilliant in the One-Day series and will be looking to emulate their performances in the T20 series. The hosts, Oman, will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Afghanistan A side in the shortest format.

Prediction: Afghanistan A to win this contest.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

