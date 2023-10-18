Oman vs Afghanistan A, 2nd T20: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match T20 series between Oman and Afghanistan A will be played on Wednesday, October 18. After losing the One-Day series by a 2-0 margin, Oman fought back to win the first T20 and took an early lead in the series.

Afghanistan A won the toss and opted to bat first. Afsar Zazai and Samiullah Shinwari top-scored with 29 runs each, but the other batters faltered as they only managed to score 112 at the end of their 20 overs. Oman picked up nine wickets in total, with Aqib Ilyas finishing with three.

In reply, Oman lost Naseem Khushi on a golden duck but Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas made sure that there were no more hiccups in the chase. Prajapati and Ilyas remained unbeaten on 42 and 65 respectively to take Oman across the line in just 12 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Oman will be high on confidence after getting off to a perfect start to the T20 series. They will look to repeat their performance in the second game on Wednesday, whereas Afghanistan A will be hoping to bounce back and level the series. An exciting contest awaits the fans in Oman.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan A, 2nd T20, Afghanistan A tour of Oman 2023

Date and Time: October 18th 2023, Wednesday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Oman vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a well-balanced one. The seamers may get some initial movement with the new ball but the surface settles as the game progresses. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid any damage.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Oman

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmad, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Afsar Zazai, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Wafadar Momand, Zahir Khan

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction

Oman were clinical in the opening game of the T20 series to take an early lead. The hosts will be high on confidence and will look to go 2-0 up in the series. Afghanistan A were completely outplayed in the first T20 and will be eager to level the series on Wednesday.

Oman have the winning momentum and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

