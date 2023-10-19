Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3rd T20: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third T20 match between Oman and Afghanistan A is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 20.

After winning the first T20 convincingly, Oman was pushed to the end by Afghanistan A in the second T20, where they made a slow start with the bat. After losing two wickets for just 16 runs, Shoaib Khan and Zeeshan Maqsood rebuilt the innings with an 80-run stand for the third wicket. The hosts ended with 152 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Afghanistan struggled as Oman's opening bowlers ran through the top order. However, cameos from Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat, and Qais Ahmed helped the Afghans get closer to the target.

In the end, they fell seven runs short of the total, giving Oman a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Oman vs Afghanistan A: Match Details

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3rd T20, Afghanistan A tour of Oman 2023

Date and Time: October 20, 2023, Friday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Oman vs Afghanistan A: Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a well-balanced surface and is expected to provide equal assistance to batters and bowlers. The pacers are expected to dominate the initial few overs of the game.

Oman vs Afghanistan A: Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius on Friday. The skies are expected to be clear, with zero chance of rain interruption.

Oman vs Afghanistan A: Probable XIs

Oman

Probable XI

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Aqib Ilyas.

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Shahidullah Kamal (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Qais Ahmad, Hazratullah Zazai, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem, Wafadar Momand, Zahir Khan, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Samiullah Shinwari.

Oman vs Afghanistan A: Match Prediction

Oman have dominated the entire series so far. After winning the One-Day series, they have so far proved too good for the visiting side in the T20s as well. They are expected to win this contest as well. The team will depend on Zeeshan Maqsood to lead from the front once again.

Despite losing the previous match, Afghanistan provided a good fight against the hosts. They will look to get over the line this time and will depend on their experienced players to do the job.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Afghanistan A: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode