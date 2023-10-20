Oman vs Afghanistan A, 4th T20: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the five-match T20 series between Oman and Afghanistan A will be played on Saturday, October 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman will be hosting this encounter.

Afghanistan A were brilliant in the One-Day series. They whitewashed Oman in a two-match One-Day series but failed to emulate the same performance in the T20 series. Oman bounced back and won the first three games to take an unassailable lead in the five-match series.

In the third game, Oman were asked to bat first and on the back of contributions from Aqib Ilyas (84) and skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (40), they posted 171 on the board. Afghanistan A picked up seven wickets in total, with Wafadar Momand finishing with three.

Chasing a formidable total, Sediqullah Atal (41), Mohammad Shahzad (50) and skipper Shahidullah Kamal (45*) tried hard but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 156/7 to lose the game by 15 runs. Kaleemullah registered figures of 3/26 in his four overs as it helped Oman defend the total successfully.

Oman have outplayed Afghanistan A in the T20 series and have taken an unassailable lead in the series. They will be looking to go 4-0 up on Saturday whereas Afghanistan A will have to bring out their A-game to register their first win of the T20 series.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Afghanistan A, 4th T20, Afghanistan A tour of Oman 2023

Date and Time: October 21st 2023, Saturday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Oman vs Afghanistan A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) looks to be a wonderful track to bat on.

We have seen the batters enjoy batting here, and the bowlers often go on a journey after missing their mark. It won’t be a surprise if we see another high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Weather Forecast

The temperature on Saturday is expected to hover between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Probable XIs

Oman

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Afghanistan A

Probable XI

Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (c), Shahidullah Kamal (c), Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Saleem, Wafadar Momand

Oman vs Afghanistan A Match Prediction

Oman have been brilliant in the T20 series after losing the One-Day series. They have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will pose a tough challenge for Afghanistan A, who are looking for their first win in the series.

Oman looks like a well-balanced unit, and we expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

