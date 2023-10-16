Oman vs Afghanistan A T20 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Oman Cricket is all set to host Oman and Afghanistan A in the five-match T20 series, starting on October 17, Tuesday.

After clinching the One Day series 2-0, Afghanistan A would be determined to continue their winning streak in the shortest format of the game.

Shahidullah Kamal will continue to lead the Afghanistan A side with Afsar Zazai taking up the keeping duties. Mohammad Shahzad, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan Pakteen, and Nijat Masoud, who were part of the Asian Games squad, will also be a part of this T20 series.

Moreover, Hazratullah Zazai and Samiullah Shinwari, Nangyal Kharoti, Mohammad Saleem, and Wafadar Momand have also found their place in the squad with Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai receiving maiden call-ups based on their good domestic record.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Maqsood will captain the hosts with Pratik Athavale assuming the keeping duties. Oman would be hoping to reverse their fortunes when they take on their counterparts in this five-match series.

Afghanistan A batter Abdul Malik smacked 157 runs from two One Day innings to top the batting charts in the just concluded series. With the ball, Naveed Zadran scalped five wickets to top the bowling charts.

Oman vs Afghanistan A T20 Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

1st Unofficial T20 - October 17, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3:30 PM

2nd Unofficial T20 - October 18, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3:30 PM

3rd Unofficial T20 - October 20, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3:30 PM

4th Unofficial T20 - October 21, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3:30 PM

5th Unofficial T20 - October 23, Oman vs Afghanistan A, 3:30 PM

Oman vs Afghanistan A T20 Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Oman vs Afghanistan A T20 series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no TV broadcast on any channel in India.

Oman vs Afghanistan A T20 Series 2023: Full Squads

Oman:

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan, Pratik Athavale (wk), Hemal Tandel, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava

Afghanistan A:

Shahidullah Kamal (c), Afsar Zazai (wk), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Jannat, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Nijat Masoud, and Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai