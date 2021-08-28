Oman vs Mumbai, 1st One-Day: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Mumbai are all set to lock horns in the first game of a four-match One-Day series on Sunday, August 29, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amarat, Oman.

The two teams recently locked horns in a three-match T20 series, which Oman won 3-1. In the first game of the series on Tuesday, Oman beat Mumbai by one wicket. The hosts restricted Mumbai to an under-par score of 131 for the loss of nine wickets before chasing that total down with nine balls to spare.

However, Mumbai came back to win the second game by 18 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 59-ball-75 helped the visitors post 162 runs on the board. Jatinder Singh scored a quick-fire half-century in response, but his valiant effort went in vain, as Oman ended with 144 for the loss of nine wickets.

In the third and final T20, Oman won by three wickets. Mumbai posted 135 for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Jatinder Singh scored a 28-ball-46, with three fours and five sixes. His knock guided Oman across the finish line.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Mumbai, Mumbai tour of Oman 2021.

Date: August 29, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 10:00 AM (IST).

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Weather Report

Conditions will be warm and sunny, with temperatures around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could mostly be in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has been fairly good for batting. Run-making may not be difficult, even in a longer format.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh played his strokes freely in the 20-over format, so he’ll want to carry that momentum into the one-dayers too. Zeeshan Maqsood has a truckload of experience under his belt. Bilal Khan has been a genuine wicket-taker for Oman, but he'll need to be on top of his game.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Khushi (WK), Sufyan Mehmood, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played a number of stupendous knocks for Mumbai at the top of the order. He will need to be on top of his form. Shams Mulani needs to lead from the front. The likes of Arman Jaffer and others have to step up and deliver as well.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani (C), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil.

Match Prediction

The pitch isn’t expected to change much in nature throughout the course of the match. Hence, the team batting second should be able to win the encounter.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav