Oman vs Mumbai, 2nd One-Day: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Mumbai are all set to lock horns in the second game of a four-match One-Day series on Tuesday, August 31, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amarat, Oman.

The first game of the series between the two teams turned out to be a rather one-sided affair. Batting first, Oman were bowled out for 196 in 47.1 overs. Opening batter Khawar Ali played a handy knock of 52 off 73 before Shashank Attarde got rid of him.

Khalid Kail scored 76 off 85 with four fours and one six, but he didn’t get much support from the other middle order batters. Shams Mulani was the most successful as he picked up three wickets. In the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a 79-ball 82.

Thereafter, Hardik Tamore’s unbeaten 70-ball 51 took Mumbai over the finish line. Shakeel Khan and Rafiullah M picked up two wickets each, but their efforts went in vain. Mumbai chased the target down with 38 balls to spare.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Mumbai, Mumbai tour of Oman 2021.

Date: August 31, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 10:00 AM (IST).

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Weather Report

Conditions will mostly be sunny during game time. There is no chance of rain with the temperature around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Oman hasn’t been a belter for batting. But the likes of Khawar Ali, Jaiswal and Kail have shown that the track has something for the batters as well. Chasing should be the way forward on the surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Khawar Ali looked in excellent rhythm last time and he can’t afford to drop his guard by any means. Kail looked in good form and he needs to carry on from where he left off last time. Fayyaz Butt and Rafiullah M were amongst the wickets and they need to be on top of their game.

Predicted XI: Khawar Ali (C), Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Phruthiv Kumar Dhamubhai, Suraj Kumar (WK), Fayyaz Butt, Rafiullah M, Shakeel Khan, Bilal Shah.

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a fulcrum of the Mumbai team for quite a few seasons now. Armaan Jaffer has loads of talent on his shoulders and he needs to perform well. Shashank Attarde picked up a couple of wickets in the previous game and he needs to back it up with another decent showing.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shams Mulani (C), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sujit Naik, Deepak Shetty, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil.

Match Prediction

Mumbai’s batting seems to be a little stronger than that of Oman. Hence, they should be able to beat Oman in the next game as well.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee