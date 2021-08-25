Oman vs Mumbai, 2nd T20 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Oman will go up against the visiting side from Mumbai in the second T20 which will be played on August 26 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

The first T20 went right down the wire, with the hosts sealing the deal in the 19th over of the contest. After being invited to bat first, Mumbai managed only 131 runs from their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Opener Aakarshit Gomel top-scored with 33 runs while the middle-order batters could not convert their starts into big scores. The Oman bowlers kept the flow of runs in check while also picking wickets at regular intervals, which put them in the driver's seat.

In reply, Oman did not get off to the best of starts and was in a spot of bother before a swashbuckling half-century from Zeeshan Maqsood coupled with a whirlwind 12-ball 39 cameo from Muhammed Kushi saw them over the line.

With Oman 1-0 up, Mumbai will be eager to level the series. It sets up pretty nicely for a cracker of a contest and it promises to be another edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Mumbai, 2nd T20

Date: August 25, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Weather Report:

Sweltering conditions will be prevalent in Oman as temperatures will hover around the 34 degree Celsius mark.

The humidity of 60% will make the conditions seem hotter although the conditions are expected to be windy, which will provide some relief to the players. A zero percent chance of precipitation and rain will certainly not play spoilsport.

Pitch Report:

There is plenty on offer for the bowlers on this track, but not as much for the men who wield the willow. The bowlers excelled in the first game and we can expect another low-scoring contest.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Oman

The onus will once again be on Zeeshan Maqsood while the batters who failed will be itching to go out there and get some runs under their belt.

Kushi will most likely receive a promotion in the batting order while the bowlers will look to replicate their performances from the previous encounter.

Predicted XI: Jatindersingh Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Kushi, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Mumbai

The Mumbaikars will be looking to bounce back and hope their star players can put in a better performance this time around.

The spotlight will be on the openers to get them off to a cracking start while the middle order will look and play with a little more intent.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Deepak Shetty.

Oman vs Mumbai Match Prediction:

The hosts Oman will be coming into this game riding high on confidence and are expected to seal the series with a second win on the trot against Mumbai.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar