Oman vs Mumbai, 3rd One-Day: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Mumbai are all set to lock horns in the third game of a four-match One-Day series on Thursday, September 2, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amarat, Oman.

The first game was a fairly competitive one as Mumbai won by four wickets after chasing down 197 in 43.4 overs.

However, the second match of the series turned out to be a completely one-sided affair. On Tuesday, August 31, Mumbai went on to win the match by 231 runs.

After batting first, Mumbai racked up a mammoth score of 300 for the loss of eight wickets on the board.

Armaan Jaffer sparkled as he racked up 122 runs off 114 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. He got the apt support from Sujit Nayak, who made a 70-ball 73.

In the run-chase, Oman were bowled out for 69 in a mere 22.5 overs. Barring Mohammad Nadeem, none of the other batters could contribute.

For Mumbai, Mohit Avasthi was the most successful as he picked up four wickets. Dhrumil Matkar also picked up three wickets.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Mumbai, Mumbai tour of Oman 2021.

Date: September 2, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 10:00 AM (IST).

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Weather Report

Conditions in Oman will be bright and sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch tends to get difficult for batting as the game progresses. Hence, batting first should be the way forward. Overall, the track is expected to be a sporting one.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Jatinder Singh has been a prolific run-scorer for the team over the years and a lot will depend on him.

Mohammad Nadeem scored 35 in the previous game and should be high on confidence. He also picked up four wickets. Bilal Khan has been a genuine wicket-taker and needs to step up.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Ilyas (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Wasim Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer have been prolific run-scorers for Mumbai in the series thus far. Chinmay Sutar also batted well last time around.

Their bowling lineup is in fine form and has been amongst the wickets. Skipper Shams Mulani has well and truly led Mumbai from the front.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shams Mulani (C), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sujit Naik, Deepak Shetty, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil.

Match Prediction

Mumbai have looked dominant in the one-day series thus far. Having won the first two games, Mumbai must be brimming with confidence.

Mumbai should be able to win the upcoming contest.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar