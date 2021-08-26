Oman vs Mumbai, 3rd T20 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Hosts Oman and Mumbai will lock horns in the third and final T20 of the series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Oman emerged victorious and beat the visiting side in the first T20 of the series. They initially restricted Mumbai to a below-par total of 131/9 in 20 overs before chasing the target with more than an over to spare.

Oman was in trouble at 101/7 in the 17th over before Naseem Khushi’s heroics took them over the line. Mumbai's bowlers put up a good fight but they did not have enough runs to play with in the end.

Mumbai put up an improved performance with the bat in the second game, going on to score 162 runs batting first in the second T20, on the back of a swashbuckling half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

They went on to level the series by defending the target. Mumbai will be riding high on confidence coming into this game while Oman will look to make a strong comeback to seal the deal.

With the series now leveled at one apiece, it's all set up nicely for the third T20. With both teams having everything to play for, we are in for an absolute nail-biter.

Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Mumbai, Mumbai tour of Oman 2021

Date: August 27, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Weather Report:

The skies over the Al Amerat Cricket Ground are expected to be clear throughout the day. There is no prediction of rain and we will have a full game on the cards.

Temperatures will vary between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius, making it a hot and humid day in Oman.

Pitch Report:

While Mumbai struggled to score in the first T20, they put up a good total in the in the second T20. Run scoring has not been easy and the bowlers will have an edge over the batters once again.

Chasing has been difficult at this venue and the skipper winning the toss will most likely invite the opposition to field.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Oman

Jatinder Singh scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game. However, the likes of Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood will need to step up and contribute by scoring some runs.

Kaleemullah and Aqib Ilyas picked up a couple of wickets but they leaked runs. Oman would like to replicate their bowling performance from the first T20 and put up a better showing with the bat as well.

Predicted XI: Jatindersingh Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Khushi (WK), Sufyan Mehmood, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the limelight in the second T20, scoring 75 runs. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to stick around and support the batter. Shams Mulani (3 wickets) and Sujit Nayak (2 wickets) did well with the ball.

Mumbai put up a comprehensive show and would like to carry the momentum going into the third T20.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani (C), Hardik Tamore (wk), Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil.

Match Prediction:

Oman won the first T20 while Mumbai made a strong comeback in the second fixture to level the series. Mumbai will look to replicate their performance and have an edge on recent form.

However, Oman will pose a tough challenge and it should be a cracking encounter.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

