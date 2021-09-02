Oman vs Mumbai, 4th One-Day: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Mumbai are all set to lock horns in the fourth game of a four-match One-Day series on Friday, September 3, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amarat, Oman.

Mumbai have been fairly dominant in the series thus far. They started with a four-wicket win and then followed it up with a thumping 231-run triumph. On Thursday, Oman beat Mumbai by two wickets to stay alive in the series.

After batting first, Mumbai put up a respectable score of 239 on the board in 48.2 overs. Though they lost Hardik Tamore, Armaan Jaffer and Chinmay Sutar early, Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to score 90 runs off 116 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Shams Mulani played a captain’s knock as he made 66-ball 55 with the help of two fours and three sixes. For Oman, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem and Ayaaz Khan picked up two wickets each.

In the run-chase, Nadeem made 55 while Ayaaz Khan made 90 and their knocks helped Oman cross the finish line. Mumbai bowled well, with Mohit Avasthi picking up three wickets, but they failed to hold their ground.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Mumbai, Mumbai tour of Oman 2021.

Date: September 3, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 10:00 AM (IST).

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Weather Report

Conditions will be warm and sunny throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 40s and 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch hasn’t been an absolute belter for batting, though run-making hasn’t been all that tough. Chasing may not be all that easy and hence, batting first should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

For Oman, Mohammad Nadeem has delivered with both bat and ball. He needs to be on top of his game. Khawar Ali and Jatinder Singh have plenty of experience and need to deliver as well. Bilal Khan has been effective with the new and old ball, and the onus will also be on them.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aaqib Ilyas (C), Ayaan Khan, Kashyaphumar Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been magnificent for Mumbai with the bat in hand. In every game, he has provided his team with useful starts. Armaan Jaffer failed in the previous game and he’ll be looking to deliver. Shams Mulani has led his team from the front and has performed with both bat and ball.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aman Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shams Mulani (C), Dhrumil Matkar, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Mohit Avasthi

Match Prediction

Oman have found Mumbai’s bowling hard to negotiate in the series. Oman’s batting hasn’t been overly great either. Mumbai should be able to win the encounter.

TV and live streaming:

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee