Oman vs Namibia, 4th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Oman will be up against Oman in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Friday (April 5) at Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman.

The third game of the series saw Oman win the toss and invite Namibia to bat first. The decision certainly went in their favor, as the visitors could not gain momentum throughout their innings. Ruben Trumpelmann (26) and Jan Frylinck (22) were the top contributors, as Nambia posted 101-8 in 20 overs. Fayyaz Butt, Mohammad Nadeem, and Aqib Ilyas picked two wickets each for the hosts.

In reply, wicketkeeper Naseem Khushi provided a brilliant start to the Oman team. He slammed 66 off 40 balls and got support from Ilyas (26* off 13) as they chased down the target in less than 12 overs. Bernard Scholtz and Dylan Leicher took a solitary wicket each for the Namibian team.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Namibia, 4th T20I, Oman tour of Namibia 2024

Date and Time: April 5, 2024, Wednesday, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Academy Ground, Oman

Oman vs Namibia Head-to-Head

So far, both teams have been up against each other on four occasions, and have split results 2-2. It will be interesting to see which team wins this game and secures a lead in their head-to-head record.

Total matches played: 4

Oman won: 2

Namibia won: 2

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch has assisted the fast bowlers in this series, and the same is expected in this game as well. Furthermore, expect the team total to be around 125, which is based on the records of the venue.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The temperatures are expected to be in the range of 23 to 30 degrees Celsius in Muscat on Friday. Further, 35% humidity will worry the players, but the weather will get better as the game progresses.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

Namibia

JP Kotze, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

The last two games have seen the dominance of Oman, with their fast bowlers extracting help from the surface and putting Namibia under pressure. Moreover, they have a better batting department, which will help them to win the contest and the series as well.

Prediction: Oman to win this contest.

Oman vs Namibia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!