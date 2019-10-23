Oman vs Nigeria live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard | ICC T20 Qualifiers

Nigeria will look to script an upset in this match

The 23rd match of ICC T20 Qualifiers 2019 will feature a battle between Oman and Nigeria. Oman are currently at the fifth position on Group B points table, but a win in this fixture can take them to the top spot. On the other hand, Nigeria are yet to open their account in the tournament having lost both of its opening fixtures.

Oman had defeated the hosts, UAE on the opening day of the tournament and then they overcame the challenge from Hong Kong to win their second match. After losing their third match against Ireland, Oman will look to get their campaign back on track with a win here.

Nigeria have lost to Jersey and Canada in the ICC T20 Qualifiers so far.

Speaking of a player to watch out for, Oman will hope that Aqib Ilyas continues to score runs but at a better strike rate. The Nigerians will be looking to perform better as a batting uniy given none of their batsmen have crossed the 50-run-mark in the tournament.

In the bowling department, Oman will have their hopes high on Khawar Ali, while Nigeria will have their hopes centred around Abiodun Abioye.

Squads

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ademola Onikoyi(w/c), Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe, Joseph Adedeji, Daniel Gim, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye, Vincent Adewoye, Codi Yusuf, Segun Ogundipe, Mohameed Taiwo

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Suraj Kumar(w), Aamir Kaleem, Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Jay Odedra

The Oman vs Nigeria match will start at 11:30 PM IST. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live score and more.