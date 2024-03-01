Oman vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Oman Cricket Association is all set to host Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG) for a two-match ODI series, starting on Sunday, March 3. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman will host the series.

Zeeshan Maqsood will lead the Oman team while Assad Vala will be the captain for the Papua New Guinea team in the two-match One Day International Series.

So far, Oman have played a total of 46 ODI matches, registering 23 wins and losing 21 games. One encounter ended in a no-result and the other game ended in a tie. They made their ODI debut in April 2019.

Jatinder Singh with 1220 runs is the leading run-scorer for Oman in ODIs while Bilal Khan with 95 wickets is the leading wicket-taker in this particular format.

Meanwhile, PNG have played 66 ODIs, being a slightly more experienced side than Oman. They have secured 14 wins and lost 51 games, with one encounter ending in a tie. Though they played their inaugural ODI game in 2014, they are yet to improve their win percentage.

Captain Assad Vala is the leading run-scorer for PNG in ODIs with 2003 runs while Chad Soper scalped 70 wickets to emerge as the team's leading wicket-taker.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 3, Sunday

Match 1 - Oman vs PNG, Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), 11:30 AM

March 4, Monday

Match 2 - Oman vs PNG, Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), 11:30 AM

Oman vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official information about the live streaming and live telecast of the two-match ODI series for fans in India.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Papua New Guinea

Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (wk), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Semo Kamea

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Muzahir Raza, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App