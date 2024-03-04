Oman vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Oman will host Papua New Guinea in a three-match T20I series scheduled to be played between March 6 and 8. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat will be the host venue for all three matches.

Oman and Papua New Guinea met in a two-match unofficial OD series ahead of the T20I series. The first match, held on March 3, saw Oman emerge victorious by four wickets. However, Papua New Guinea bounced back strongly in the second game on March 4, securing a four-wicket win.

Zeeshan Maqsood is expected to lead Oman, featuring talented players like Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, and Ayaan Khan. On the other hand, Asaad Valla, the second-highest scorer in T20Is for Papua New Guinea, has been appointed as the captain, with promising players namely, Charles Amini, Tony Ura, and John Kariko in the squad.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head in T20Is:

Oman and Papua New Guinea have played only one T20 International match in 2021, where the former dominated by 10 wickets. They will be eager to replicate similar performances in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

Matches Played: 1

Oman Won: 1

Papua New Guinea Won: 0

Oman vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

March 06, Wednesday

1st T20I - Oman vs Papua New Guinea - 12:30 PM

March 07, Thursday

2nd T20I - Oman vs Papua New Guinea - 11:30 AM

March 08, Friday

3rd T20I - Oman vs Papua New Guinea - 12:30 PM

Oman vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Oman vs Papua New Guinea T20I series won't be broadcast live in India. However, fans can enjoy the live streaming on FanCode App & Website.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Muzahir Raza, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale (Wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, and Kaleemullah.

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (Wk), Kiplin Doriga (Wk), Tony Ura (Wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, and Semo Kamea.

