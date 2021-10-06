Oman vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Sri Lanka will compete in a two-match T20I series in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host the two games.

Oman recently featured in the ICC Men’s Cricket World League 2, where they finished at the top of the table. Aqib Ilyas finished as the highest run-scorer for the Oman side in the ICC Men’s Cricket World League 2.

The bowling department was led by skipper Zeeshan Maqsood and Bilal Khan, both finishing with 29 wickets to their name. They will be eager to be at their best ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be competing in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. The tour to Oman will provide good preparation for the side that is in the rebuilding phase. They recently faced South Africa in a T20I series at home but lost by a 2-1 margin.

The batters struggled throughout the series as they failed to post bigger totals in all three games. Their spinners did a good job but the pacers struggled a bit and need to be on their toes while facing Oman in the upcoming T20I series.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Date and Time: October 7th, 2021, Thursday, 03.30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Al Amerat is expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Al Amerat Cricket Ground is good for batting and the batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Oman will be high on confidence after finishing at the top of the table in the ICC Men’s Cricket World League 2. They have quality young players and it will be a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent on a world stage.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the side and will be hoping for a better performance from his team. The game will be good preparation for them ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. They need to get their combination right ahead of the showpiece event.

Predicted XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Match Prediction

Oman faces Sri Lanka in a two-match T20I series. Both sides will focus on preparing for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Oman has the home advantage but the Sri Lankan side have plenty of experience at the highest level.

Expect the Sri Lankan side to finish on top against Oman in the first game of the T20I series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

