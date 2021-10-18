OMN vs BAN: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 6 of T20 World Cup 2021

The sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will feature co-hosts Oman and Asia Cup 2016 runners-up Bangladesh. Both teams kicked off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaigns in contrasting styles.

While Oman crushed Papua New Guinea and recorded a 10-wicket win, Bangladesh suffered a shocking defeat by six runs against Scotland. Bangladesh will have to win their upcoming match to keep their Super 12 hopes alive.

It will be very difficult for Bangladesh to qualify for the next round if they suffer another loss in Round 1. Before the two Asian teams cross paths in Oman tomorrow, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

OMN vs BAN head-to-head stats

Bangladesh lead the head-to-head record against Oman by 1-0. The two teams battled during the qualifying stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016, where Bangladesh won by 54 runs.

Tamim Iqbal scored a hundred in that T20I hosted by Dharamsala. His 63-ball 103* made sure that the Bangladesh cricket team recorded a comfortable win.

OMN vs BAN: Numbers you need to know before Match 6 of T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib Al Hasan played a decent cameo of 17 runs in the only T20I between Bangladesh and Oman. He had a strike rate of 188.89 in that innings. Later in the match, Shakib Al Hasan took a four-wicket haul to power Bangladesh to a win.

Bilal Khan bowled a magnificent spell of 0/16 for Oman against Bangladesh. Although he remained wicketless, he maintained a miserly economy rate of 4 runs per over.

Jatinder Singh was the top scorer for Oman in their match against Bangladesh five years ago. He scored 25 runs off 20 deliveries. Singh looked in fantastic touch during the first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

