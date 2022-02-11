OMN vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - February 11th, 2022

The second game of the Oman Quadrangular T20I series will see Oman (OMN) square off against Nepal (NEP) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday. Four teams will participate in the T20I series, and a total of six games will be played.

Oman recently faced UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Their last game ended in a tie, after both teams had won one apiece. Oman will look to kick off their Oman Quadrangular T20I series with a win.

Nepal, meanwhile, haven't had any game time recently. One positive they have before arriving in Oman is that they beat the hosts at the same venue in an ODI that was a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23.

Ahead of the clash between Oman and Nepal, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain of your Dream11 team:

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane has been handed the responsibility of leading Nepal in the upcoming Oman Quadrangular T20I Series. He will look to lead by example. He has taken giant strides in the last few years, and will be eager to perform in his national colours.

Lamichhane recently participated in the Big Bash League, where he had a decent outing. He has plenty of experience of playing all around the globe, which should come in handy.

#2 Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan is a left-arm seamer who plays for Oman. He can swing the new ball both ways, and is lethal in the death overs with his pinpoint yorkers. He has been around the international circuit for many years, and has plenty of experience.

Khan was impressive in Oman's recent ODI series against the UAE, which was a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. He took six wickets in three games, and was economical. He is a good pick in your fantasy team, as he tends to pick up early wickets with the new ball.

#1 Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Jatinder Singh opens the batting for Oman. The right-handed batter impressed in the T20 World Cup 2022, giving Oman some solid starts at the top of the order. He can take on the bowlers right from the word go.

Singh smashed a century against the UAE in the first match of the three-match ODI series, which was a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Two 2019-23. He scored 149 runs in three games,and is in good touch. He must be in your fantasy side, as he can score big in the shortest format.

