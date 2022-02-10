OMN vs NEP prediction: Who will win the Oman Quadrangular Series 2nd T20I?

Oman and Nepal are set to lock horns in the second game of the Oman Quadrangular T20I series 2022 on Friday, February 11. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat is set to host the exciting clash.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, has taken giant strides among the big boys of the cricket world. The team played in the 2016 World T20, but couldn't quite make much of an impact. However, they came out firing on all cylinders in the T20 World Cup 2021.

While playing at home, Oman showed they have the potential to become world-beaters in a few years. They played three Qualifiers before the Super 12s of the World Cup, but couldn't go beyond the first round. However, they were praised for their hard work.

They started their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over Assad Vala's Papua New Guinea (PNG). In their very next game, Mahmudullah's Bangladesh found it tough to get past Oman but Mustafizur Rahman's four-wicket haul restricted them.

Scotland beat Oman by eight wickets to cut short their stay in the tournament. But Maqsood and Co. will be wary of the fact that they recently lost two games against the UAE, albeit in the 50-over format. In 39 T20Is since 2015, Oman have won 17.

Meanwhile, Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, have a difficult task on their hands since Oman has been in decent form in recent times. Nepal have had a decent time in the shortest format of late. Back in 2021, they won all five of their matches in the format.

They started 2021 with a thumping nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands in Kirtipur. Thereafter, they got past Malaysia by the same margin. However, the Dutch team defeated them by three wickets to halt their decent run of form.

They made an incredible comeback by beating Malaysia by 69 runs in Kirtipur. In their previous T20I on April 2021, Nepal thrashed the Netherlands by 142 runs. It remains to be seen if they will be able to carry on with their good form.

Will Nepal beat Oman?

Snaps from the Desert T20 Challenge.

Nepal haven't played a whole lot of games outside Kirtipur and it will be interesting to see how they adjust to the conditions in Oman. In their only meeting, Oman defeated them by six wickets and will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Oman to win the match.

