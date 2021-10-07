OMN vs SL Prediction: Who will win today's 1st T20I match?

Oman and Sri Lanka will face off in the first T20I of their two-match T20I series at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, on Thursday, October 7.

Sri Lanka are entering the series following a 0-3 defeat against South Africa in a three-match T20I series back in September. The Dasun Shanaka-led side looked weak on paper and their performances on the field weren’t up to the mark either.

Kusal Perera’s comeback after contracting COVID-19 is one of the main talking points ahead of the T20I series. It would also be interesting to see how Maheesh Theekshana, the latest spin sensation, bowls on sluggish surfaces in Oman.

Sri Lanka will miss the services of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga, who are currently taking part in the Indian Premier League in the UAE. Nuwan Pradeep will lead the pace attack in Chameera’s absence. On the other hand, it’s a good opportunity for Akila Dhananjaya to polish his spin-bowling skills after a poor showing against India and South Africa.

Oman, on the other hand, are coming into this series after defeating the Mumbai domestic side 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. Oman have some strong performers in Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood and Sufyan Mehmood on their side. Team management will expect their experienced players to turn the tables in this crucial series before the T20 World Cup starts.

Can Sri Lanka start the series on a winning note?

Although Sri Lanka lost their recent T20I series against India and South Africa, Kusal Perera’s comeback into the XI will improve their winning chances against a relatively weak Oman side.

Also Read

If the visitors read the conditions properly and play to their strengths, we can expect them to start the series on a winning note. It will be a whole new threat for Oman batters to face a Sri Lankan bowling attack, which looks relatively strong despite the absence of two bowlers.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava