OMN vs UAE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Oman (OMN) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to face each other in Match No. 8 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Wednesday, June 21. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, made a dream start to the tournament. On Monday, June 19, they defeated favourites Ireland by five wickets. After opting to field first, Oman restricted their opponents to 281 for the loss of seven wickets.

Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt picked up two wickets apiece. Skipper Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, and Jay Odedra accounted for one scalp apiece.

Oman chased down the target in 48.1 overs and looked in brilliant batting form. Despite losing the early wicket of Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas and Kashyap Prajapati brought them back into the match with a 94-run partnership for the second wicket.

Prajapati and Ilyas went on to score 72 and 52 respectively. Later skipper Maqsood and Mohammad Nadeem racked up scores of 52 and 59 to take Oman home.

Muhammad Waseem-led UAE, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -3.500. They lost to Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka by 175 runs in their first match. Wanindu Hasaranga finished with figures of 8-1-24-6 to neutralize UAE.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, OMN vs UAE Prediction: Can Oman carry their impressive form?

Oman will go into the upcoming game as firm favourites. Maqsood’s men will be brimming with confidence after putting in a strong showing against Ireland. UAE did not at all look comfortable against Sri Lanka and it will take a herculean effort from them if they are to take down Oman.

Prediction: Oman to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Oman vs UAE match? Oman UAE 0 votes