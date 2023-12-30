When MS Dhoni played his final Test against Australia at MCG in 2014 and helped India draw the Test

Legendary MS Dhoni's nine-year Test career concluded on this day nine years ago on December 30, 2014. It was the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014-15 series in Australia, played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

MS Dhoni played the final Test of his career as captain. Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the Boxing Day Test in 2014. Steve Smith (192) led the way from the front and smashed a brilliant century to steer his side to a big first-innings total of 530.

Chris Rogers, Shane Watson, Ryan Harris, and Brad Haddin chipped in with half-centuries to support him. Mohammed Shami picked up a four-wicket haul, while Umesh Yadav and Ashwin scalped three wickets each in the bowling department.

Virat Kohli (169) and Ajinkya Rahane (147) then played with a positive intent and notched up high-quality centuries to help India respond well in their first innings with the bat.

On the back of the duo and Murali Vijay's (68) contributions, Team India managed to reach 465 and conceded a lead of 65 runs to the hosts. Dhoni scored 11 (23) in his penultimate Test innings before Ryan Harris dismissed him. Shaun Marsh (99) and Chris Rogers (69) played well and took Australia to 318/9 in their second innings before Steve Smith decided to declare.

In the chase of 384, India then made 174/6 in 66 overs on the final day before the two captains shook hands to end the match in a draw, with four overs left. MS Dhoni (24*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) held the fort for India at the end of play to ensure a safe draw.

A look at MS Dhoni's numbers in Test cricket

MS Dhoni made his Test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. He went on to play 90 Tests and scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09, including six centuries and 33 half-centuries. His 224 against Australia in Chennai during the first Test of the BGT 2012-13 series remains his highest individual score in red-ball cricket.

