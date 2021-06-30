On this day: India debuted their much-anticipated alternate jersey against England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

India's orange jersey made its much-anticipated debut on this day (June 30) in 2019 a game against England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India sported the jersey only against one side despite playing against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, who predominantly feature blue in their kits.

The concept of multiple jerseys was inspired by club football, where players choose their colors on a home-and-away basis. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa were among the other teams that flaunted their alternate jerseys at the tournament.

A quick recap of the India vs England clash in 2019

Batting first on a batsman-friendly Birmingham strip, England were buoyed by knocks from Jason Roy (66), Jonny Bairstow (111), Eoin Morgan (44), and Ben Stokes (79) as the hosts notched up a competitive total of 337 for 7 in their 50 overs.

In reply, India were off to a disastrous start, losing opener KL Rahul for nought. Rohit Sharma (102) and skipper Virat Kohli (66) steadied the ship with a 138-run stand. However, after their dismissals, the rest of the batting order failed to convert their starts to take the side home.

India eventually fell short of the target by 31 runs as they finished with a total of 306 for 5. MS Dhoni was unbeaten on 42 off 31 while Hardik Pandya's breezy 33-ball-45 threatened to take the game away from England.

However, they held their nerve to restrict Kohli his men. Liam Plunkett finished with figures of 3/55 while Chris Woakes chipped in with two wickets.

India and England meet again in 2021 for a five-match Test series

Come August 4, both sides will meet again for a five-match Test series. India are coming off a World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to New Zealand while England were thumped 1-0 by the Kiwis just before they pipped India.

India squad for Tests against England:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

