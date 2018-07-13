Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

On Natwest 2002's 16th anniversary, Mohammad Kaif announces retirement

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.54K   //    13 Jul 2018, 15:03 IST

Mumbai Sports And Fitness
Mohammad Kaif

Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif has announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket with immediate effect. The 37-year-old, who was known to be one of the pioneers of high-class fielding in the Indian team, retired exactly 16 years after the Natwest 2002 finals, where he steered the team to a historic win.

He last played for India in 2006.

Kaif told BCCI's Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary in a mail: "I'm writing to you today to announce my retirement from all forms of first-class cricket".

"I am retiring today as it's been 16 years since the historic NatWest Trophy win in which I was glad to play my part, and I'd like to remember that as I bow out".

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have worn the India cap, and to have gone on to play 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and for several other moments," he added in the email.


Kaif debuted for India in a Test against South Africa in 2000, debuting in ODIs a couple of years later, against England at Kanpur. His finest moment for India came months after his ODI debut when he scored a match-winning 87 against England to clinch the NatWest Trophy for India.

He won the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh and also went on to play for Chattisgarh in domestic cricket.

He also played 29 games in the IPL, his last appearance being way back in 2012.





India National Cricket Team Mohammad Kaif
Where are they now: India's 2002 Natwest Series final...
RELATED STORY
How the teams fared in their maiden T20 international
RELATED STORY
‘Blast in Bombay doesn’t stop people from travelling in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
First Test of each Test playing nation
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Rahul-Raina partnership is SK...
RELATED STORY
SK Play of the Day: England's performance in the...
RELATED STORY
"Batting means everything to him," says KL Rahul's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us