On Natwest 2002's 16th anniversary, Mohammad Kaif announces retirement

Mohammad Kaif

Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif has announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket with immediate effect. The 37-year-old, who was known to be one of the pioneers of high-class fielding in the Indian team, retired exactly 16 years after the Natwest 2002 finals, where he steered the team to a historic win.

He last played for India in 2006.

Kaif told BCCI's Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary in a mail: "I'm writing to you today to announce my retirement from all forms of first-class cricket".

"I am retiring today as it's been 16 years since the historic NatWest Trophy win in which I was glad to play my part, and I'd like to remember that as I bow out".

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have worn the India cap, and to have gone on to play 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, and for several other moments," he added in the email.

An apt day to make this announcement pic.twitter.com/F97vuKaoKA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 13, 2018

Kaif debuted for India in a Test against South Africa in 2000, debuting in ODIs a couple of years later, against England at Kanpur. His finest moment for India came months after his ODI debut when he scored a match-winning 87 against England to clinch the NatWest Trophy for India.

He won the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh and also went on to play for Chattisgarh in domestic cricket.

He also played 29 games in the IPL, his last appearance being way back in 2012.