On This Day 2015 | Martin Guptill's record-breaking 237 spearheaded New Zealand to World Cup semis

On this day 5 years ago, Martin Guptill played one of the greatest knocks in cricketing history, as he produced a batting performance for the ages in the 2015 ICC World Cup. With a stunning score of 237 from 163 balls, he spearheaded New Zealand to the semifinals of the World Cup against a hapless West Indies side, who were beaten quite comfortably on the night.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Black Caps finished with a mammoth total of 393/6 after 50 overs, with Guptil on the forefront of a sensational batting performance at Wellington.

The towering opening batsman could have been back in the dugout as early as the second over, as Marlon Samuels was ultimately the guilty party for dropping a catch off Jason Holder's bowling. Guptill capitalized on the opportunity and staged an onslaught, as he raced to a historic double ton with 24 fours and 11 sixes.

While Rohit Sharma's 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the highest score in One Day International Cricket, Guptill's stunning knock is till date the highest score in the history of the World Cup.

Runs:2️⃣3️⃣7️⃣*

Balls faced: 1️⃣6️⃣3️⃣

Fours: 2️⃣4️⃣

Sixes: 1️⃣1️⃣



Five years ago today, Martin Guptill hit the highest score in @cricketworldcup history. pic.twitter.com/07jFYnSL4v — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2020

The then 28-year-old's innings set the tone, as New Zealand won the game by 143 runs after the West Indies were bowled out for 250. Speaking after the game, captain Brendon McCullum described the innings as the best he's ever seen, as the Black Caps secured qualification to the semi-finals.

New Zealand defeated South Africa in the semifinals thanks to late heroics from veteran allrounder Grant Elliot but eventually fell short to Australia in the finals. The Aussies won the World Cup for the 5th time in their history and Michael Clarke lifted the trophy at the MCG in what was his last ODI for the Baggy Greens.