On this day in 1992: Pakistan overcame England in the final for their first World Cup win

Pakistan won their first World Cup by beating England in the final

It was on 25 March, 1992, that Pakistan faced off against England in their quest to win their first World Cup trophy. The Asian nation won the toss and elected to bat first.

A shaky start saw both Pakistani openers back in the pavilion for single digit scores. At 24/2, it was up to the captain, Imran Khan, and Javed Miandad to rescue Pakistan’s hopes of winning the cup, and that is exactly what they did.

A 139-run partnership between the two saw the Pakistani ship being steadied, and Khan top-scoring with a gritty 72. Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram then turned up with the fireworks to take the Men in Green to a respectable 249.

The Pakistani bowlers got off to a brilliant start and reduced the Englishmen to 21/2, putting them on the back foot right from the get go. Apart from a fifth wicket partnership between Neil Fairbrother and Allan Lamb, England never really recovered from the initial setbacks and eventually folded for 227.

Pakistan won the match by 22 runs, and with it, the World Cup. Still the only World Cup win in their kitty, the victory is still regarded as the greatest moment in Pakistan cricket history. Wasim Akram was named the Man of the Match for his all-round efforts on the day.

