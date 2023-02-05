“One man army” – Fans react as Faf du Plessis hits 92 off 61 balls for Joburg Super Kings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20

Faf du Plessis led from the front for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in the ongoing SA20.

The opener scored 92 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 150.82, including four sixes and seven boundaries. The 38-year-old also shared a 119-run partnership with Reeza Hendricks (40) for the opening wicket.

Du Plessis recently scored 113 off 58 balls against the Durban Super Giants, including eight sixes and as many fours. JSK won that game by eight wickets.

With another gritty knock, the right-hander has also become the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has 369 runs from nine games, including a ton and two half-centuries.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

cric. mani7 @p_manikumaran Faf Du Plessis in SA 20:



Innings - 8

Runs - 369

Hundreds - 1

Fifties - 2

Average - 52.71

Strike Rate - 148.79



🇬🇧🇺🇦 VWH Portsmouth | Solidarity with Ukraine @VWHPortsmouth SA20 (T20 CRICKET)

Jo'burg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape



Faf du Plessis only managed to score 92 runs, this time. But that is still a wonderful achievement.



Image Credits: Sky Sports SA20 (T20 CRICKET)Jo'burg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern CapeFaf du Plessis only managed to score 92 runs, this time. But that is still a wonderful achievement.Image Credits: Sky Sports https://t.co/xI2cJEX0De

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Highest score in SA20:

113* - Faf du Plessis

92 - Faf du Plessis

92 - Will Jacks



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Faf Du Plessis in SA 20:



Innings - 8

Runs - 369

Hundreds - 1

Fifties - 2

Average - 52.71

Strike Rate - 148.79



CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an knock from Captain Faf Du Plessis. Other batters was struggling but he played a sensational innings, scored 92 runs from 61 balls including 7 fours & 4 Sixes for JSK in SA20 league. What an knock from Captain Faf Du Plessis. Other batters was struggling but he played a sensational innings, scored 92 runs from 61 balls including 7 fours & 4 Sixes for JSK in SA20 league. https://t.co/gFOGHVgdh6

A @AppeFizzz This is how Faf Du Plessis carrying the whole batting lineup for JSK This is how Faf Du Plessis carrying the whole batting lineup for JSK https://t.co/ncMcfeubrN

Radhiya 🤍. @radzjeewa7 Faf du Plessis needs to be in every single South African team . Our best batter by miles ! Faf du Plessis needs to be in every single South African team . Our best batter by miles !

“Another great knock” – Reeza Hendricks after playing second fiddle to Faf du Plessis

JSK opener Reeza Hendricks praised skipper Faf du Plessis for his sublime innings. The JSK opener reckons that the wicket was on the slower side as his team posted 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In the mid-innings show, Hendricks said about Du Plessis' innings:

“Another great knock from Faf. I was playing the supporting role. Put us in a decent position. It was not the usual Wanderers wicket, two-paced and slightly slow, assisted the spinners as well. We were hoping for 165-170 and we have to go and bowl really well.”

JSK, however, suffered a middle-order collapse as four batters from No. 3 to No. 6 departed for single-digit scores.

For the Sunrisers, captain Aiden Markram and Roelof van der Merve settled for two wickets each, while Marco Jansen picked up one.

JSK will play their last SA20 group stage match against MI Cape Town on Monday, February 6.

With four wins in eight games, Faf du Plessis and Co. have secured their place in the SA20 semi-finals. They will look to win the ongoing match against the Sunrisers and the upcoming fixture against MI and carry the momentum into the playoff stage.

